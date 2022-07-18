Energy Alert
Burn bans remain in place even with rain

Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday night’s and Monday morning’s rain was nice for Northeast Arkansas, but conditions remain dry across the region.

Some places saw well over 2 inches of rain but not everyone saw those amounts. That is leading Poinsett County to leave their burn ban in effect.

“Regarding burn bans, I have talked with county judge Randy Mills he stated as of now right not everyone received substantial rainfall,” Scotty Williams with the Poinsett County Office of Emergency Management said.

Williams said that the county would need to see 2 or 3 inches of rain before they look into lifting the burn ban.

Williams said while every county is different, the judges communicate with each other regarding burn bans.

A burn ban means that you cannot burn wood or any materials, but you can still use a grill as long as you are attentive.

