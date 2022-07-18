Earthquake reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Monday morning in Lawrence County.

According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 6 kilometers (3.78 miles) west-southwest of Ravenden.

Seismographs recorded the temblor at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 18.

So far, no one has reported feeling the quake to the USGS. If you felt it, click here to report it to the USGS.

