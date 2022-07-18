Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Farmers continue working despite drought, little rain

Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little to no...
Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little to no rain.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little rainfall.

Some farmers have now had to make hard decisions, which can affect their mental and physical health.

John Kunkel is a farmer in Sharp County who said costs are up across the board.

“With everything going on, inflation, it’s getting really tough and really stressful on many farmers.”

On Sunday, some farmers’ prayers were answered by receiving rain, but it just was not enough to break the drought.

“We were blessed to get 0.6 of an inch here on the farm last night. That’s a tremendous help for us. The bad thing is, if you look forward in the forecast, after tomorrow, we’re going to be into triple digits, and in the unforeseeable future, no more rain,” said Kunkel.

With the hard decisions to make and seeing a historic drought, Kunkel said it’s important to talk about these issues to someone you trust.

“It’s really great to have a mentor, someone you can call who has been through it. We’re in a generational drought that we haven’t seen since like 1980 is what it’s turning into.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of...
Arkansas gas prices plummet, trend expected to continue
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video
Drought hits farmers in Howell County, Mo. hard
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years