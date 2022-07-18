Farmers continue working despite drought, little rain

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little rainfall.

Some farmers have now had to make hard decisions, which can affect their mental and physical health.

John Kunkel is a farmer in Sharp County who said costs are up across the board.

“With everything going on, inflation, it’s getting really tough and really stressful on many farmers.”

On Sunday, some farmers’ prayers were answered by receiving rain, but it just was not enough to break the drought.

“We were blessed to get 0.6 of an inch here on the farm last night. That’s a tremendous help for us. The bad thing is, if you look forward in the forecast, after tomorrow, we’re going to be into triple digits, and in the unforeseeable future, no more rain,” said Kunkel.

With the hard decisions to make and seeing a historic drought, Kunkel said it’s important to talk about these issues to someone you trust.

“It’s really great to have a mentor, someone you can call who has been through it. We’re in a generational drought that we haven’t seen since like 1980 is what it’s turning into.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.