Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hot and Humid Today

July 19th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat is returning with a vengeance. First, it’s the humidity before the air temperature spikes this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are already in effect Tuesday for heat indices above 105. More will be issued for the rest of the week as we will likely see several days of 100° heat. The question is how hot we get. The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105 this weekend. Lower humidity and a southwest breeze are expected to bring the highest temperatures this summer and in 10 years. Rain chances will also be slim to none over the next 8 days. It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police...
Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.

Latest News

Rain and Farmers
Rain and Farmers
Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.
Burn bans remain in place even with rain
Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little to no...
Farmers continue working despite drought, little rain
Thousands left without power after storms
Overnight storms leave thousands without power