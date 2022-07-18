Hot and Humid Today

The heat is returning with a vengeance. First, it’s the humidity before the air temperature spikes this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are already in effect Tuesday for heat indices above 105. More will be issued for the rest of the week as we will likely see several days of 100° heat. The question is how hot we get. The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105 this weekend. Lower humidity and a southwest breeze are expected to bring the highest temperatures this summer and in 10 years. Rain chances will also be slim to none over the next 8 days. It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.