July 18: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

A round of rain moved through overnight along with other showers and downpours earlier this weekend. We needed it badly, especially with more heat on the way. Heat won’t be bad today, but the humidity makes it feel close to 100 in spots.

We can’t even rule out a little more rain this evening in our southern and eastern counties. Highs begin to climb for the rest of the week and we’ll likely be under heat advisories.

Heat indices reach 105 or higher pretty much every day this week. The air temperature starts to approach 100 while other spots in Arkansas hit it daily. Our worst heat arrives this weekend when highs may reach as high as 105-107°F.

It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

News Headlines

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to an investigative report released Sunday.

With climbing COVID-19 case counts as the fall semester nears, Arkansas health officials said vaccinations now will help prevent a surge.

The Jonesboro Police Department is mourning one of its own. Patrolman Vincent Parks died Sunday during training.

With a minimum state salary of $36,000 for teachers in Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas teachers are fighting for better pay and benefits.

Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center in Jonesboro of neglect, withholding classroom video.

