Local Festival helps downtown business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local Festival brought in people from across northeast Arkansas causing businesses in downtown Jonesboro to see a boom in business.

Many local businesses saw record numbers this weekend while Local Fest was taking place.

Restaurants hosted live music and comedy shows bringing in people from off the street to come to watch.

“That is the steadiest I have seen us and to be that slammed constantly busy and we had every table sat,” said Danny Nanney, bartender at Yes Dog.

Lines were out of the door at most downtown restaurants during lunch.

Adrian Dorsey a manager at Eleanor’s Pizza said over the past two days they have done well over $2,500 in business, and to them, that is extremely busy.

The restaurant saw its highest day of sales all year Saturday and was on pace to exceed that Sunday.

Dorsey said they had bands scheduled all day long Sunday.

The festival was about getting downtown and having a good time while supporting local businesses and musicians.

Nancy Owens with The Recovery Room said, “Community and support downtown so festivals like this we are totally in and we love it.”

According to employees at Buff City Soap, the summer is usually slow. During the festival, they have been slammed.

“Yesterday with the festival going on a lot more people came, and the store was so busy there were points where it was hard to get across the store. It was great to see a lot more customers,” said Audra McMillen, one of the employees.

This is the first year that the Local Festival has taken place and the business owners downtown are excited for the next one.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.