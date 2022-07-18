Energy Alert
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Salem, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting in an officer-involved shooting investigation in Salem.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at a home in the 900 block of East 1st Street.

Investigators say a woman reported her husband was drunk and pointed a loaded weapon at her head. She escaped the home and contacted the police. After officers set up a perimeter, police an officer shot the man after he pointed a weapon toward the law enforcement.

Police expect the suspect to recover from the gunshot wound.

