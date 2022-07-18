Energy Alert
Officer’s body returns home after tragic passing

The convoy of officers arrived at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro after traveling from Little...
The convoy of officers arrived at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro after traveling from Little Rock.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 130-mile escort brought a Jonesboro police officer home. Vincent Parks tragically died Sunday during a training session in Little Rock.

During the drive many other branches of law enforcement stopped on overpasses and side streets to pay their respects as Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott called the situation tragic.

“For our department it’s a loss, for the community it’s a loss,” said Elliott. “You know we had a man that was dedicated and would’ve been a fine officer.”

Elliott is not the only one morning the loss of the patrolman. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this kind of loss effects the entire city.

“As what I can relish for the citizens of our community is to support the family,” said Copenhaver. “We need to continue to do what we always do and rise up in these occasions.”

Chief Elliott said since he became chief this has been the second time an officer has passed away and it just gets harder every time.

“As a chief that’s about the worst call you can get,” said Elliott. “It’s gut-wrenching its hard on you and since I’ve been chief this is the second time; I have had to answer that phone.”

The 38-year-old joined the force about the month ago, so he didn’t have a uniform yet, but JPD is going to order one to say goodbye to one of their brothers.

For those wanting to pay their respects the visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro with his funeral to follow.

Overnight storms leave thousands without power