Overnight storms leave thousands without power

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative were left without power Sunday evening into early Monday morning after strong thunderstorms moved through the area.

An outage affecting nearly 10,000 customers lasted for close to an hour, while a separate outage left members without power until around 2 a.m. Monday.

NAEC CEO Mel Coleman said the larger outage was caused by the storm.

“The majority of the members were out due to a lightning strike at a substation south of Salem that took out a transmission line.”

The storm damaged multiple power poles, causing NAEC to use their stockpile of supplies.

“Fortunately, we have got a lot in storage. We’ve got a lot of yards. We keep an adequate supply”, said Coleman.

According to the cooperative, they serve approximately 30,000 member accounts across Northern Arkansas.

