Rain brings some relief to farmers

A tractor sits in the field waiting to used to dig trenches.
A tractor sits in the field waiting to used to dig trenches.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across northeast Arkansas heard claps of thunder and experienced heavy rainfall late Sunday and early Monday with some areas getting over an inch of rain.

That rainfall allowed some farmers to shut their pumps off for the first time in months. Some farmers in Poinsett County have not seen rain in over two months.

“The last rain we got which was 62 days ago,” Jack Guthrie said. “Our beans we just got done planting beans they were only around two inches tall.”

According to AAA, the national average for diesel is currently $5.53 per gallon. This is over a two-dollar increase from this time last year.

The prices of both chemicals and fertilizers have skyrocketed as well. Farmers are struggling to catch a break.

“I mean it’s a full-time job keeping water on all the crops and with diesel prices the way they are, this is a terrible year to be going through a drought, you never shut your wells off,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie also said that this will be enough rain that his farm can finally shut the wells off for at least the next two weeks. This saves the farm thousands of dollars and helps conserve water for the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

