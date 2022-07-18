Renovations underway at Collins Theatre

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A pillar of the Paragould community is getting some improvements.

The renovations at the Collins Theatre have been in the works for over a year.

Joe Wessell, president of the Collins Theatre Foundation, said the trim around the theatre is made of paper and due to water damage over the years, the paper has started to disintegrate.

Last week, officials found a way to make a more substantial 3D trim for the building. Wessell said it will also enhance the theatre’s looks.

“We’ve just basically redone the inside, new carpet, recovered the seats, lot of paintings and fixtures, and so it means a lot to us as a community,” said Wessell.

Collins is home to the “Ultimate Oldies Show,” many local plays, and will host the Big Grass Bluegrass Street Festival July 21-23.

Officials said they are proud of the things they have accomplished and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.

