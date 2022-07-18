Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police officer’s body Monday to a Jonesboro funeral home.
Jonesboro police officers escorted a hearse carrying the body of Patrolman Vincent Parks from Little Rock to Emerson’s Funeral Home.
Parks died Sunday, July 17, while attending training at Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Officer Parks joined the Jonesboro force on June 15 and had recently completed in-house training at JPD before leaving for the training academy.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
