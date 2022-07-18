Energy Alert
Team Arkansas advances past second round of The Basketball Tournament for first time

17 JULY 2022: TBT Tournament held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE.
17 JULY 2022: TBT Tournament held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE.(Mark Kuhlmann/TBT | Mark Kuhlmann/TBT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - Team Arkansas TBT used an 11-3 run to advance to the Omaha Regional Final of The Basketball Tournament, beating the host Omaha Blue Crew 69-63 Sunday night.

Team Arkansas trailed by two, 60-58, entering the Elam Ending, needing to reach 68 points. They did just that, scoring the first nine points unanswered thanks to three putbacks and a three by Trey Wade.

Two of the putbacks were by Chris Coffey, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas won despite a poor shooting night from the field, going just 5-20 from three. But, much like Saturday, the defense locked in, holding Omaha to just 23 percent shooting from long range and 31 percent from the field.

Jaylen Barford boosted Team Arkansas, scoring a game-high 22 points. He had 13 of the team’s first 18 points.

Admon Gilder led the Blue Crew, scoring a team-high 20 points with 10 rebounds.

Team Arkansas will face the number one seed in the Omaha Region, the Gutter Cat Gang, Tuesday at 6:00 PM on ESPN2.

