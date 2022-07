2022 American Legion Arkansas State Tournament Central

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 American Legion State Tournament is underway at Bear Stadium in Conway and at Majestic Park in Hot Springs.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.

Pool Play (UCA)

Pool A - Monday, July 18

Mountain Home Lockerroom 4, North Little Rock 2

Pool B - Monday, July 18

Paragould Glen Sain GMC 5, Maumelle 3

North Central Arkansas 10, Sheridan 7

Pool A - Tuesday, July 19

Mountain Home Lockerroom vs. Cabot - 5:00 PM

Pool B - Tuesday, July 19

North Central Arkansas vs. Maumelle - Noon

Paragould Glen Sain GMC vs. Sheridan - 2:30 PM

Pool A - Wednesday, July 20

Mountain Home vs. Clinton - Noon

Pool B - Wednesday, July 20

Paragould Glen Sain GMC vs. North Central Arkansas - 2:30 PM

Double elimination bracket play to begin Thursday, July 21 at UCA.

