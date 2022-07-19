Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$650,000 grant to help two departments at BRTC

Students working in Automotive Department
Students working in Automotive Department(Black River Technical College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -Black River Technical College was chosen to receive a $650,000 grant.

The grant will be used to buy equipment for the transportation and advanced manufacturing programs at the school.

The Machine Tool Technology department will get $500,000 to buy multiple pieces of machinery for the Pocahontas and Paragould machine shop labs.

“This will include nine new Sharp manual lathes (eight for Pocahontas and one for Paragould), two new manual end mills (one for each campus), and one new Okomoto surface grinder,” the release said.

The Auto Collision Technology department is getting $150,000 of the grant to buy a new automobile frame repair machine.

“The current machine that has been in use for 35+ years now,” the news release said. “This will help modernize the program and update the students’ training on cutting-edge technology that they will be working with in the field once they graduate from BRTC.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Road work to close portion of Brookland street
People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident...
Duck Boat Tragedy: Four years since ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat capsized on Table Rock Lake
Renovations underway at Collins Theatre
Renovations underway at Collins Theatre
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.