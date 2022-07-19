$650,000 grant to help two departments at BRTC

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -Black River Technical College was chosen to receive a $650,000 grant.

The grant will be used to buy equipment for the transportation and advanced manufacturing programs at the school.

The Machine Tool Technology department will get $500,000 to buy multiple pieces of machinery for the Pocahontas and Paragould machine shop labs.

“This will include nine new Sharp manual lathes (eight for Pocahontas and one for Paragould), two new manual end mills (one for each campus), and one new Okomoto surface grinder,” the release said.

The Auto Collision Technology department is getting $150,000 of the grant to buy a new automobile frame repair machine.

“The current machine that has been in use for 35+ years now,” the news release said. “This will help modernize the program and update the students’ training on cutting-edge technology that they will be working with in the field once they graduate from BRTC.”

