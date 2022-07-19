Energy Alert
A-State Hall of Honor member Demario Davis named ESPN’s sixth best linebacker

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Hall of Honor member and current New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was named one of the NFL’s top linebackers.

Davis ranks as ESPN’s sixth-best linebacker in the NFL. The ranks poll NFL executives, coaches and players.

“He’s always been an exceptional athlete and worker,” an NFC scout said to ESPN. “Just the maturity that comes from being in the position for so long and being in multiple schemes and the game evolving to more sub-based packages has allowed him to become the three-down prototype.”

Davis was named All-Pro for the third straight year last season. He led the Saints in tackles with 105, including 13 for a loss with 3 sacks.

