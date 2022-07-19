Arkansas State enters tailgating/hospitality partnership with RevelXP

The Arkansas State football team’s tradition-rich Red Wolf Walk is returning this season to Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park, which is being enhanced through a new partnership with REVELXP, the revolutionary fan experience and hospitality company. A-State joins over 75-plus professional sports organizations and collegiate programs in partnering with REVELXP and will be the first Sun Belt Conference school to bring REVELXP‘s flagship turnkey tailgating service to fans, introducing new fan-friendly amenities and experiences to Tailgate City.

“REVELXP is a highly-respected company possessing a proven track record of elevating hospitality, services and amenities for many collegiate programs across the country, so we’re thrilled about the potential for this partnership to enhance the full game-day experience for our fans,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton. “We believe combining REVELXP‘s elite services with fan-engagement opportunities such as the Red Wolf Walk and our Kid’s Zone will provide a great atmosphere in our official tailgating area leading up to kickoff.”

In addition to Red Wolf Walk marching through Tailgate City, the Hijinx Kid’s Zone will also be relocated within the area for the 2022 season. The Kid’s Zone has traditionally featured carnival games, inflatables, face painting, various A-State Athletics teams who sign autographs and more.

REVELXP will deliver end-to-end management of game day tailgating logistics, including all equipment needs as well as set-up and clean-up. The partnership will give fans the opportunity to enhance their tailgating experience and save time on football game days through a variety of turnkey tailgate packages, which include:

Loading and unloading assistance

Coolers with ice

Tents, tables, and chairs

Custom tailgate signage

Equipment clean up and breakdown

Additionally, fans will have the option to purchase media (satellite TV) and food and beverage services through REVELXP. Fans will be able to book tailgates, manage reservations and process premium add-ons through the REVELXP digital platform. “We are thrilled to bring REVELXP tailgating and hospitality services to Arkansas State this football season,” said Tracy White, REVELXP President. “Our team is dedicated to creating an exciting, community-focused game day atmosphere with unmatched service for Red Wolves fans.”

REVELXP offers tiers of tailgating packages, including an individual-plot option for just $50 that allows fans to make all their own accommodations inside A-State’s official tailgating area for the first time ever. The other packages include:

Varsity (10′ x 10′ tent, 5 chairs, one 6′ table w/linen, personalized sign)

Letterman (10′ x 20′ tent, 10 chairs, two 6′ tables w/linen, 1 cooler w/ice, personalized sign)

All-American (20′ x 20′ tent, 15 chairs, three 6′ tables w/linen, 2 coolers w/ice, personalized sign)

Each option is available on a game-by-game basis as space allows, or REVELXP offers a 20-percent discount when a package is purchased for the entire season. Following a renewal period for existing Tailgate City account holders that begins today and ends July 25, the tailgating packages through REVELXP will go on sale to the general public. A-State fans can now begin renewing their locations inside Tailgate City area by calling 870-495-2335 or visiting RevelXP.com/Arkansas-State. New reservations can be made beginning July 26.

About REVELXP

REVELXP, which stands for elite fan experiences and is the go-to-source for best-in-class fan engagement, was founded in 2020 as a leader in pre-, post-, in-game, and non-game day premium hospitality solutions and currently has partnerships with more than 75+ collegiate and professional properties nationwide. For more information, please visit Revelxp.com.

