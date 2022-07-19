Energy Alert
Arkansas State expected to be included in new college football video game, sends assets to Electronic Arts

Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football looks set to be a part of EA Sports’ world-renowned College Football video game series for the first time since 2013.

Arkansas State confirmed to Region 8 Sports the school was contacted by EA, and the school “sent assets to EA in order to help replicate the various elements in the game.”

A-State wouldn’t say which assets were sent, but sources say EA Sports have already been out to Centennial Bank Stadium, taking pictures of the venue. Other assets could include logos and uniforms. Extra Points reports several schools have been sending audio assets, including fight songs, to EA.

According to a memo sent out by College Licensing Company (CLC) in February, obtained by Matt Brown with Extra Points, “nearly 120 institutions, athletic conferences and bowl games” have “conceptually approved participation,” with an industry expectation being that every FBS institution will be in the game when the game launches, which is reportedly Summer of 2023.

The last college football video game released was NCAA Football 14, the last game Arkansas State, licensed by CLC, was included in.

It’s currently unclear as to if the school or its athletes will be paid to be included in the game. Reports say schools were offered guarantees in four different tiers, based on the number of AP Top 25 finishes over the past 10 seasons.

