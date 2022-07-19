Arkansas State men’s basketball will host Little Rock on December 22nd

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule continues to take shape.

Little Rock revealed their 2022-23 slate on Tuesday, including the date of their rivalry matchup. The Red Wolves will host the Trojans on Thursday, December 22nd at First National Bank Arena. 2022 marks the first of a four-game series between the in-state foes. The matchups will be played in Jonesboro in 2022 and 2024, the 2023 and 2025 contests will be played at the Jack Stephens Center.

We know that Mike Balado’s pack will play another in-state opponent in the 2022-23 campaign. Arkansas State will travel to UCA on December 6th. The remainder of the non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

2022 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule - Confirmed Dates

December 2nd: at UCA

December 22nd: vs. Little Rock

December 29th: at Old Dominion ^

December 31st: vs. ULM ^

January 5th: at South Alabama ^

January 7th: at Troy ^

January 12th: vs. Texas State ^

January 14th: vs. Southern Miss ^

January 19th: vs. Louisiana ^

January 21st: vs. Marshall ^

January 26th: at Southern Miss ^

January 28th: at App State ^

February 2nd: vs. South Alabama ^

February 4th: vs. Coastal Carolina ^

February 9th: at Texas State ^

February 11th: at Georgia Southern ^

February 16th: vs. Troy ^

February 18th: vs. Georgia State ^

February 22nd: at Louisiana ^

February 24th: at ULM ^

home games in bold

Sun Belt Conference games (^)

