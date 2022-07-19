Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dietician is sharing some great family-friendly tips to make sure your you’re getting the nutrients you need during the hot summer months.

Leslie Ely, dietician at Methodist Germantown Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what types of food you should be having more of during the summer months, along with some meal planning strategies.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.