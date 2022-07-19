Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Breakdown: What is a tornado emergency & how it differs from a tornado warning

Tornado emergency kit
Tornado emergency kit(MGN)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A tornado emergency is an enhanced version of a tornado warning according to the National Weather Service. A tornado emergency is used during significant tornado events in highly populated areas. A tornado emergency generally means that significant, widespread damage is expected to occur and a high chance of numerous fatalities is expected with a large, strong to violent tornado.

A tornado emergency is intended to convey the urgency of the weather situation the public, who are then advised to take precautions immediately if they are in the warned area. Tornado emergencies are usually identified through visual confirmation or radar confirmation of “a large and extremely dangerous tornado that is ongoing. People in the storm’s path are also advised to seek shelter in an underground shelter to stay safe from the storm, if available.

Many twisters that are larger than ¼-mile in width have produced catastrophic damage falling under the “strong” or “violent” categories (EF2–EF5) of the Enhanced Fujita Scale. However, some tornadoes of this intensity have resulted in very few to no fatalities.

With the national implementation of Impact-Based tornado warnings in 2016, common criteria were established for the use of tornado emergency. [12] National guidance requires the confirmation of a tornado via radar or spotter confirmation, with evidence the ongoing tornado is strong to violent. [17]

Before usage, the following criteria must be met according to the National Weather Service:

  • A large and catastrophic tornado has been confirmed and will continue
  • The tornado will have a high impact
  • The tornado is expected to cause numerous fatalities.

Local offices established criteria for tornado emergencies such as:

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Jackson, Mississippi defines a tornado emergency as “an enhanced Tornado Warning that will be issued by NWS Jackson when there is a heightened risk for a killer or violent tornado of EF3 rating or greater. Their criteria for issuing a tornado emergency are:

  • Radar indication of a strong tornado
  • Reliable reports of significant damage or a large tornado
  • Environmental conditions supportive of strong tornadoes, which is usually the case when a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch is in effect.

The National Weather Service office in Nashville, Tennessee also created criteria to declare a tornado emergency within a tornado warning statement effective January 1, 2011. It states, “Tornado Emergency can be inserted in the third bulletin of the initial tornado warning (TOR) or in a severe weather statement (SVS).” Before the phrase can be used:

  • A confirmed large tornado doing significant damage must be going through a highly populated area
  • Radar must indicate tornadic debris
  • The tornado must be expected to cause significant, widespread damage and loss of life.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police...
Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video

Latest News

Burn Bans
Counties issue burn bans
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (7/19)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (7/19)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Rain and Farmers
Rain and Farmers
Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.
Burn bans remain in place even with rain