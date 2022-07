CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect in a Caruthersville homicide appeared in court.

Eddie Hunt was arraigned on July 18 around 10 a.m.

He pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of shooting and killing Wayneasha Carter on June 11 on the 400 block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville.

