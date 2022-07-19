Earle native Gerry Bohanon on Davey O’Brien watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A NEA native is on the radar for one of the top awards in college in football.

South Florida QB and Earle native Gerry Bohanon is one of 35 players selected to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The honor goes to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Gerry had a breakout 2021 campaign with Baylor. He threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus rushed for 323 yards and 9 more scores. Bohanon was part of the Bears run to a Big 12 title and a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

He’ll wear a different shade of green in 2022. Bohanon transferred from Baylor to South Florida in May.

Congratulations to these 35 #DaveyQBs on our @daveyobrien Preseason Watch List! The list will be updated throughout the season with the additions of our weekly "Great 8" QB nominees, and the official Midseason Watch List of contenders for the award will be unveiled Oct. 18. pic.twitter.com/oTL6epXZaX — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) July 19, 2022

