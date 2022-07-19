Energy Alert
Earle native Gerry Bohanon on Davey O’Brien watch list

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry as he gets by...
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry as he gets by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.((AP Photo/Ray Carlin))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A NEA native is on the radar for one of the top awards in college in football.

South Florida QB and Earle native Gerry Bohanon is one of 35 players selected to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The honor goes to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Gerry had a breakout 2021 campaign with Baylor. He threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus rushed for 323 yards and 9 more scores. Bohanon was part of the Bears run to a Big 12 title and a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

He’ll wear a different shade of green in 2022. Bohanon transferred from Baylor to South Florida in May.

