Eureka Springs, Ark. lodge’s guests recovering after carbon monoxide leak

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - According to Eureka Springs Fire Department and EMS, all guests hospitalized by symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday at Stonegate Lodge are in stable condition and recovering.

Eureka Springs Fire Department and Black Hills Energy have been investigating the carbon monoxide leak leaving those ten hospitalized. Emergency crews airlifted some with more severe cases.

“I’ve heard all positive results so far, nothing negative so far,” said Eureka Springs Fire Chief Nick Samac. “They are all on the mend and doing well, from what I heard. “Our fire marshal is working with building officials and Black Hills to determine the piece of equipment that may need to replaced or repaired.”

KY3 spoke with the owner of Stonegate Lodge Tuesday. The owner purchased the property in June. She did not wish to talk on camera but said she is cooperating with all agencies involved and will remain closed until the issue is addressed.

“Alarm systems, extinguishing systems are tested and services and maintained each year by the company that inspects and tests them,” said Chief Samac. “We don’t test them. When a business opens, we’re there to witness a test that’s done. But we don’t install that equipment. It’s all done by engineers and designed for the building as it is built.”

In Arkansas, hotels are not required to have carbon monoxide detectors. Eureka Springs fire officials could confirm Tuesday whether the Stonegate Lodge had them. The fire chief says as a consumer, you can always take the matter into your own hands.

“They make personal use carbon monoxide detectors that can hang on a belt or a purse or a bag,” he explained. “We’ve used some for years on our cardiac monitors. If any of our medics go into a structure, they can automatically detect a change in the carbon monoxide level and protect themselves and possibly realize real quick what the problem is very quickly.”

