Governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Jonesboro police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all flags in the state of Arkansas Tuesday to be flown at half-staff to honor Patrolman Vincent Parks.

In his official proclamation, Hutchinson honored Parks’s “determination to serve his fellow man. His bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas and is worthy of our remembrance.”

The governor noted that Officer Parks “displayed dedication and perseverance as he put his own health and wellbeing at risk in order to better protect the lives of his fellow Arkansans and all Americans, and the State of Arkansas recognizes his contributions to that esteemed goal.”

Vincent Parks chose to dedicate his life in service to his community. I’m deeply saddened to hear of his passing as he served those around him. Susan and I are praying for his family, and I have directed the flags to be lowered in his memory. https://t.co/LJCc2Zr1lB pic.twitter.com/BywjPl5EL6 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 19, 2022

As such, Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags flown at half staff from July 19 until July 22, when Officer Parks is laid to rest.

Parks, who was an officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, died Sunday, July 17, while in North Little Rock for training.

According to Arkansas State Police, Parks collapsed shortly after he and other JPD trainees arrived at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson.

Despite efforts to save him, ASP said Parks died of apparent cardiac arrest.

Parks joined the force on June 15.

