GR8 JOB: Resident flags postal worker for act of patriotism

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to delivering letters and packages, an Osceola mailman is being saluted for “going above and beyond” his appointed rounds.

Matt Hendrix’s doorbell camera captured video Saturday, July 16, of a postal worker he only knows as Jason delivering a couple of packages onto his porch.

After dropping the boxes off, instead of rushing back out to his USPS truck, Jason stopped and did something unexpected.

Noticing Hendrix’s flag was wrapped around its pole, Jason took the time to unfurl Old Glory and sent it waving in the breeze.

“I couldn’t be more proud of having such a great mailman,” Hendrix said in a message to Region 8 News.

GR8 Job, Jason.

