Husband accused of killing wife on honeymoon in Fiji

Police in Fiji are continuing their investigation in hopes of finding answers. (WHBQ, FIJI SUN, FBC NEWS, HANDOUT, CNN)
By WHBQ Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) - A Tennessee man is charged with murdering his wife after she died while on their honeymoon in Fiji. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear.

Authorities say newly married 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson is charged with the murder of his wife, 39-year-old Christi Chen. The Fiji Sun reports he is accused of killing her in a resort on the Yasawa Islands.

Not much is known about how Chen died. Police in Fiji are continuing their investigation in hopes of finding answers.

Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson, is charged with her murder.(Source: WHBQ via CNN)

Records show the couple lived in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis.

One neighbor says she saw Chen right before the vacation and described her as elated that she would get to spend her honeymoon in Fiji.

Chen graduated from the University of Tennessee and worked at Kroger as a pharmacist.

Dawson works for Youth Villages, a non-profit which works to improve children’s lives. The organization says he has been suspended pending further information.

Dawson is due in a Fiji court on July 27. His attorney says his client maintains his innocence.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

