July 19: What you need to know

The heat is returning with a vengeance. First, it’s the humidity before the air temperature spikes this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are already in effect Tuesday for heat indices above 105. More will be issued for the rest of the week as we will likely see several days of 100° heat. The question is how hot we get. The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105 this weekend.

Lower humidity and a southwest breeze are expected to bring the highest temperatures this summer and in 10 years. Rain chances will also be slim to none over the next 8 days. It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

The state of Arkansas has legislation in place that provides guidance and standards for rental property. We’ll tell you what rights renters have in Arkansas and what you should you do if your air conditioning goes out during these extreme temperatures.

Farmers are continuing to work in their fields despite the drought and receiving little rainfall. Some farmers have now had to make hard decisions, which can affect their mental and physical health.

A 130-mile escort brought a Jonesboro police officer home. Vincent Parks tragically died Sunday during a training session in Little Rock.

If you’re flying anywhere this summer, you better bring a carry-on. The rates of lost luggage are skyrocketing. We’ll tell why it’s happening, and how to prevent your own travel nightmare.

