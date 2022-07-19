Local event raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event in Jonesboro is raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease while educating graduate students.

The Parkinson’s Bootcamp is taking place this week at Arkansas State University. The Bootcamp is a partnership between the University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, Encompass Health, and the Rock Steady Boxing Program from St. Bernards.

A Speech Pathologist at Arkansas State University, Shanon Brantley, says this event is beneficial to everyone involved.

“It allows real-life, hands-on opportunities for the student to learn to do evaluations for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, as well as how to provide treatments,” said Brantley. “It also provides individuals with Parkinson’s the opportunity to come in and have some of their functions evaluated.”

The Bootcamp is taking place July 18-22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free of charge. Participants can begin any day of the week.

