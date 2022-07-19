Organizations work to make medical care accessible for the homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two organizations are working to make medical care easier for the homeless population.

The HUB Homeless Resource Center and ARCare are teaming up to provide help to the homeless population in many different forms.

ARCare is at The HUB twice a month offering rapid COVID tests, COVID vaccines, rapid flu testing, medication management, and more.

Kimberly Chase, executive director of The HUB, said this opportunity has opened her eyes to the homeless population’s need for medical attention.

“Medical care is so easy for me,” said Chase. “I don’t think about it, but when I am sick, I call my doctor, I make an appointment, I get medication and that’s that. I don’t think about it being a challenge, but for homeless people, it is a challenge.”

ARCare usually helps three to four people a day when they are at The HUB and then schedules follow-up appointments to ensure that their health is improving.

Director for the ARCare Foundation David Orr said their foundation takes pride in assisting everyone who may need it.

“ARCare is here to take care of the least, the last, and the lost,” said Orr. “What we don’t do is turn anybody away.”

ARCare services are offered at The Hub from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month.

