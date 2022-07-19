Road work to close portion of Brookland street

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Repairs to West School Street in Brookland will cause closures as crews work on the road.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said crews will begin grinding the road from Highway 49 to Whitten Creek Road beginning around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 19. Mayor Jones said that section of road will be closed to traffic during that time

He said work on School Street will continue until it is completed.

He asks that citizens be “patient during work hours.”

