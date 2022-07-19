Tax Expert shares top 4 things to avoid refund shock this tax year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You might not be thinking about it, but now is a good time to do a mid-year checkup on your taxes.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share the top four things you need to know to avoid refund shock this tax year.

Steber also talked about how next tax filing season will look drastically different, that includes a new 1099-K form for those who earn more than $600 on third-party payment apps like Venmo and Paypal.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.