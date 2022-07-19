Trampolines, other objects could cause damages and liability in storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland residents are no strangers to storms throughout the year.

With those storms comes with it rain, lightning and, of course, wind.

Storms can pack a punch knocking down trees, damaging houses and sending things flying into the air.

Trampolines and outdoor furniture are no exception.

Last Sunday during the storms, we had reports of several trampolines either landing on a house, in power lines and other people’s property.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris says these outdoor items can become projectiles and could become a liability issue depending where they land.

“We want to make sure that when you do purchase those items you want to take the extra time to drive a stake in the ground, secure it, make sure that there’s not going to be anyway that it can become a projectile and fly away,” Morris said.

Morris said if you have any lawn furniture or smaller items outside to bring those in a garage or inside before the storms hit.

He also stated that if an item like a trampoline were to hit a power line, it could have consequences that could affect a large amount of people in the area.

“If that happens, you could be knocking out power to someone who might need that for a medical condition that they have that they’re treating at home,” Morris said. “Air conditioning this time of year is a big one. You don’t want to knock out somebody’s air conditioning and make it very unpleasant in their household during hot weather, food spoiling and that sort of stuff.”

Furthermore, damages to power lines or other property caused by your outdoor items could result in money out of your pocket.

“This is going to be very, very expensive if they are found liable for that,” Morris said. “They’re going to have to pay the utility company man hours, some equipment, trucks to be on site to make those repairs. So, a little preparation on the front end will save them a lot of unforeseen costs in the end.”

