Trial delayed for northwest Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Barnett has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet for work. He is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.((Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

