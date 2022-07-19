Valley View alum Jack Little transfers to Tennessee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a long journey in the water for Valley View alum Jack Little, starting from watching the 2008 Olympics on TV. Shortly after, he joined the Jonesboro Jets.

“Just seeing swimming, seeing Michael Phelps just do crazy things, I was telling my mom ‘I want to do that! I want to do that,’” Little said.

A path his brother Will and sister Ava would follow years later. After a decorated career at Valley View, including several Arkansas Swimmer of the Year honors and even Wendy’s Player of the Year, Jack would sign with Arizona State.

The coach? Michael Phelps’ mentor, Bob Bowman.

After a freshman season that saw Little competing in the 200, 500 and 1650 free at the Pac-12 Championships, he saw a few growing pains.

“From my freshman year to my sophomore year, I never took a single day off,” Little said. “I swam every single Sunday, I thought that was the way. Around September, October of my sophomore year, ended up getting really, really sick.”

Little says he had a bad cough for three weeks, weakening his rib cage.

“So one day during practice, we were going, I popped my rib out of place,” Little said. “That was a long recovery process.”

That moment was a wake-up call for Jack. After a months-long recovery, he said that experience grew his passion for not only training but also recovery.

“Huge epiphany from me,” Little said. “Big 180 from where I was freshman year.”

After the swim season last year was canceled due to COVID-19, the Valley View alum had a successful junior season, competing in two events in the Pac-12 Championships in March, finishing 6th in 1650 free. He recorded four top-three finishes in 2021-2022.

Jack Little takes the C final with a personal-best 4:21.00

This season, Jack will have a new destination. He’ll be a graduate transfer at Tennessee.

“They’re just like family there and I’m excited to be a part of it... that kind of sold me on it,” Little said. “It’s been a really fun four years for sure, I really enjoyed all my time here at [Arizona State], it’s been a huge learning experience if anything.”

