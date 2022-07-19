Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Valley View alum Jack Little transfers to Tennessee

Valley View alum spent four seasons with Arizona State swim, will transfer to Tennessee.
Valley View alum spent four seasons with Arizona State swim, will transfer to Tennessee.(Jack Little)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a long journey in the water for Valley View alum Jack Little, starting from watching the 2008 Olympics on TV. Shortly after, he joined the Jonesboro Jets.

“Just seeing swimming, seeing Michael Phelps just do crazy things, I was telling my mom ‘I want to do that! I want to do that,’” Little said.

A path his brother Will and sister Ava would follow years later. After a decorated career at Valley View, including several Arkansas Swimmer of the Year honors and even Wendy’s Player of the Year, Jack would sign with Arizona State.

The coach? Michael Phelps’ mentor, Bob Bowman.

After a freshman season that saw Little competing in the 200, 500 and 1650 free at the Pac-12 Championships, he saw a few growing pains.

“From my freshman year to my sophomore year, I never took a single day off,” Little said. “I swam every single Sunday, I thought that was the way. Around September, October of my sophomore year, ended up getting really, really sick.”

Little says he had a bad cough for three weeks, weakening his rib cage.

“So one day during practice, we were going, I popped my rib out of place,” Little said. “That was a long recovery process.”

That moment was a wake-up call for Jack. After a months-long recovery, he said that experience grew his passion for not only training but also recovery.

“Huge epiphany from me,” Little said. “Big 180 from where I was freshman year.”

After the swim season last year was canceled due to COVID-19, the Valley View alum had a successful junior season, competing in two events in the Pac-12 Championships in March, finishing 6th in 1650 free. He recorded four top-three finishes in 2021-2022.

This season, Jack will have a new destination. He’ll be a graduate transfer at Tennessee.

“They’re just like family there and I’m excited to be a part of it... that kind of sold me on it,” Little said. “It’s been a really fun four years for sure, I really enjoyed all my time here at [Arizona State], it’s been a huge learning experience if anything.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police...
Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video

Latest News

Future Tennessee Vol had a great season at Arizona State.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Valley View alum Jack Little on transferring to Tennessee, swimming bloodline
West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.
West Memphis native Curtis Washington Jr. selected in Day 3 of 2022 MLB Draft
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry as he gets by...
Earle native Gerry Bohanon on Davey O’Brien watch list
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson on Davey O’Brien watch list