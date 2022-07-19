Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis native Curtis Washington Jr. selected in Day 3 of 2022 MLB Draft

West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.
West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.(Source: Purdue Baseball)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis native got the call in Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Seattle Mariners selected Curtis Washington Jr. in the 19th Round on Tuesday afternoon. The Purdue outfielder was the 576th overall pick. He hit .314 this past season with 2 home runs and 30 RBI. Washington led the Big Ten with 31 steals. He paced Purdue with 69 hits and 52 runs. The junior has the option to come back for 2023 or go pro.

Region 8 Sports profiled Washington in May during his breakout season with the Boilermakers.

Curtis started his collegiate career at Arkansas. He played 2 seasons for the Diamond Hogs and was on the 2019 squad that reached the College World Series. Washington left Fayetteville for Wabash Valley College. He hit .421 for WVC in 2021 with 8 home runs and 63 RBI, earned JUCO All-American honors. Washington committed to Purdue in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police...
Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video

Latest News

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry as he gets by...
Earle native Gerry Bohanon on Davey O’Brien watch list
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson on Davey O’Brien watch list
Arkansas State enters tailgating/hospitality partnership with RevelXP
Named NFL's 6th-best ILB according to ESPN poll of coaches, players and executives
Saints LB Demario Davis named 6th-best ILB in NFL