West Memphis native Curtis Washington Jr. selected in Day 3 of 2022 MLB Draft

The Seattle Mariners selected Curtis Washington Jr. in the 19th Round on Tuesday afternoon. The Purdue outfielder was the 576th overall pick. He hit .314 this past season with 2 home runs and 30 RBI. Washington led the Big Ten with 31 steals. He paced Purdue with 69 hits and 52 runs. The junior has the option to come back for 2023 or go pro.

Region 8 Sports profiled Washington in May during his breakout season with the Boilermakers.

With the 576th pick of the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected @swaggyc5 (OF) out of @PurdueBaseball. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/8X6LwLjoqr — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 19, 2022

Curtis started his collegiate career at Arkansas. He played 2 seasons for the Diamond Hogs and was on the 2019 squad that reached the College World Series. Washington left Fayetteville for Wabash Valley College. He hit .421 for WVC in 2021 with 8 home runs and 63 RBI, earned JUCO All-American honors. Washington committed to Purdue in November 2021.

