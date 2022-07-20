Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.
Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County.

According to MSHP’s crash report, 46-year-old Randy M. Smith was eastbound when his 1997 Honda motorcycle struck 28-year-old Jesse R. Roller, who was in the roadway.

Roller suffered serious injuries and was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.

An ambulance took Smith and his passenger, 51-year-old Vickie L. Lansford, to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, neither Smith nor Lansford was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The new Starbucks that opened on the west side of Paragould which is just one of many new...
“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth
A 16-year-old girl from Florida is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old sister. Police...
Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

Latest News

An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old
Trampolines and outdoor furniture are no exception. Last Sunday during the storms, we had...
Trampolines, other objects could cause damages and liability in storms