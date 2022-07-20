3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County.

According to MSHP’s crash report, 46-year-old Randy M. Smith was eastbound when his 1997 Honda motorcycle struck 28-year-old Jesse R. Roller, who was in the roadway.

Roller suffered serious injuries and was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.

An ambulance took Smith and his passenger, 51-year-old Vickie L. Lansford, to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, neither Smith nor Lansford was wearing a helmet.

