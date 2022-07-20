Energy Alert
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones says teachers deserve more pay

(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) -Democratic candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones called on state lawmakers to enact change while addressing the media Tuesday afternoon, according to KAIT content partner KARK in Little Rock.

Jones is suggesting the state use a portion of its $1.6 billion surplus to increase teacher salaries.

“When we invest in teachers, they invest in students,” said Jones. “We can raise the floor for all teachers from $36,000 to $46,000 a year.”

Jones added that teachers who already make above $46,000 should receive a $4,200 raise.

Jessica Nadzam had been a teacher in Jonesboro until recently leaving the profession. Nadzam left teaching about a month ago due to a lack of pay, she said it’s time the state starts investing in its teachers before others make the same choice.

“You feel like you work so hard, and often giving up your own finances, and it’s not equal to the level of work you are putting in,” said Nadzam.

Libertarian Gubernatorial candidate Ricky Harrington Jr. says he’d like to see a more concrete plan for the years to follow.

“If it’s something the people want, to increase the salaries of teachers, I’m not going to stand in the way of that,” said Harrington.

KARK reached out to Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders for comment, but have yet to hear back from her.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

