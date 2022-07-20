Energy Alert
Arkansas looking to build on success from last year against Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Arkansas had a chance to take the podium on day three of SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Razorbacks took a giant leap last season in year two under head coach Sam Pittman. They had their first winning season since 2016, going 9-4 against one of the toughest schedules in the country.

The Hogs also got a monkey off their backs by snapping a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M in a 20-10 win. The returning Razorback players said they’re excited to play the Aggies again and hope to build on that success

“It was a surreal moment just being able to win one of our trophy games,” explained Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson. “Being able to bring that back to Fayetteville and also being able to live in that moment with my teammates. We were able to overcome a lot of adversity we’ve been through in the past,” Jefferson added.

“It was a great feeling for us,” said Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon. “Finally stopping a losing streak against them and finally coming out on top. When it comes to our mindset, that was last year. I know they’re coming hungry to be back on top of us, and I know we’re trying to keep that going. I think the game is going to be another four-quarter game,” Catalon added.

Arkansas will take on Texas A&M on September 24th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s the SEC opener for the Aggies.

