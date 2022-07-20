Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville police officers will see a pay raise

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance to restructure the Blytheville Police Department passed unanimously.

The Blytheville City Council Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance restructuring the number of officers.

There will now be 35 positions, with the new breakdown being:

  • 1 Police Chief
  • 1 Asst. Police Chief
  • 3 Captains
  • 5 Lieutenants
  • 8 Sergeants
  • 17 patrol officers

The city said that no money would need to be appropriated by the council. The police department will be able to alter its pay scale without the council voting on it since there are currently 31 officers in the city.

Another ordinance establishes a citizens review board for police department policies. The mayor would designate a chairperson, and the board would have several members. A 4-hour ride along with an officer would be required to be a member.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police...
Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro
The Mathis’ say their son was in a room with inadequate supervision, allowing for him to eat a...
Parents accuse KidSPOT Learning Center of neglect, withholding classroom video

Latest News

Congress
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Council committee sends animal ordinance to full council
Arkansas State Head Volleyball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Gerwig on camps, offseason recruiting, new look Red Wolves
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones says teachers deserve more pay