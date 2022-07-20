Blytheville police officers will see a pay raise

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance to restructure the Blytheville Police Department passed unanimously.

The Blytheville City Council Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance restructuring the number of officers.

There will now be 35 positions, with the new breakdown being:

1 Police Chief

1 Asst. Police Chief

3 Captains

5 Lieutenants

8 Sergeants

17 patrol officers

The city said that no money would need to be appropriated by the council. The police department will be able to alter its pay scale without the council voting on it since there are currently 31 officers in the city.

Another ordinance establishes a citizens review board for police department policies. The mayor would designate a chairperson, and the board would have several members. A 4-hour ride along with an officer would be required to be a member.

