City council meet over ordinances on private club permits

It was another busy night for the Jonesboro city council, as leaders met over several items, including two ordinances allowing private club permits for two businesses.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was another busy night for the Jonesboro city council, as leaders met over several items, including two ordinances allowing private club permits for two businesses.

The council discussed an ordinance at their meeting Tuesday, July 19, on a private club permit for the Edge Coffee Shop at Aggie Road.

The council allowed it to move forward to a second reading.

The other ordinance would allow Valentine Nails on East Highland to have a private club permit.

The city attorney raised concerns the ordinance was not in the correct format.

Council members were not clear on what exactly the purpose of the business was, with a spokesperson for Valentine Nails saying the bar would be a secondary part of the business.

The council decided to postpone the reading of the ordinance to give the business 30 days to correct the application.

