Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat.
Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat.(WNDU)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat.

  • The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme.
  • The HUB, 711 Union Ave., announced Wednesday it is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you know of any other cooling centers in Jonesboro or Region 8, email news@kait8.com and we will add them to our list.

