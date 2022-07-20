Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat.

The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme.

The HUB, 711 Union Ave., announced Wednesday it is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you know of any other cooling centers in Jonesboro or Region 8, email news@kait8.com and we will add them to our list.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.