Council committee sends animal ordinance to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council Public Safety Committee voted to send an ordinance amendment that would address displaying and handling of animals to the full council.

The meeting Tuesday night would provide guidelines on the handling, displaying, or giving away of animals in the city of Jonesboro.

The mayor’s office and animal control sponsored the proposal.

If passed, the amendment would require the person to have liability insurance of no less than $1 million and possess written permission from a property owner where they are set up at.

