“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of months, people in Paragould have noticed many grand openings as the city has dealt with a surge in population growth.

With Greene County having one of the highest median incomes in the area, Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was time for businesses to catch up.

“Paragould is continuing to grow, and the household incomes can afford those wants and needs in their communities,” she said. “We will be ready for whoever chooses Paragould next.”

The new businesses range from large food chains such as Starbucks and Sonic to local boutiques downtown.

Hestand hopes to continue to give its residents different spots to hang out, adding “this is just the start”.

“We are excited at the chamber to be seeing businesses continue to choose Paragould,” she said. “They consider expanding here and developing around the city.”

