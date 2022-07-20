Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fulton County Fair temporarily bans chickens at yearly animal show

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors of this year’s Fulton County Fair may notice something missing, as chickens have been temporarily banned at its yearly animal show.

The temporary ban comes as the threat of avian flu continues to sweep through Arkansas. The disease can be fatal to animals who catch it.

Fulton County Fair Association President Carolyn Lewis said they knew chickens would not be allowed on fairgrounds early on.

“We got this order in March. It was due to be lifted today, but I have not received information that it has been lifted. I think it will probably be extended,” she said.

Lewis said she knows it’s disappointing not to have chickens at the fair this year, but she added it’s necessary to keep everyone safe.

“You know it’s always a big part of our show. We hope that everything will be better, but this avian flu is very contagious,” Lewis said.

The Fulton County Fair runs until Saturday, July 23.

For more information, visit the Fulton County Fair website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

United Way of Northeast Arkansas gave out over $300,000 in funding allocations.
United Way allocates $300k in funds to non-profit organizations
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision
3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision
Electric company offers saving tips amid heat wave