Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue

July 20th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Recent rain continues to keep temperatures a little below what models are showing. We’re expecting that to change at some point this week as the ground dries out and humidity drops tonight. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect as temperatures get a little closer to 100 leading to heat indices near 110. We could see multiple 100° days but the question remains, how hot will we get as high pressure builds in this weekend? The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105° this weekend. Right now, we are sticking with temperatures in the lower 100s. Lower humidity and a southwest breeze are expected to aid in bringing in the highest temperatures this summer and in 10 years. Rain chances will also be slim to none over the next 8 days. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

