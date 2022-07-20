Less Humid but Still Hot

Lower humidity moves in today ending the excessive heat and humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for Thursday across our southern counties where humidity won’t fall for much of the day. It’ll still be hot, just not excessively hot for most. Highs are back in the upper 90s and we’ve lost the breeze we had yesterday. With lower humidity, highs will start to creep back over 100 heading into the weekend. The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105° this weekend. Right now, we are sticking with temperatures in the lower 100s. We may see a little bit of heat relief and a couple of days of higher rain chances next week. Until then, stay cool.

