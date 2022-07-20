Energy Alert
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Tuesday’s vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.

While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it’s part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers to go on the record with their views.

Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday’s House passage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

