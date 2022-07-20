July 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Recent rain continues to keep temperatures a little below what models are showing. We’re expecting that to change at some point this week as the ground dries out and humidity drops tonight.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect as temperatures get a little closer to 100 leading to heat indices near 110. We could see multiple 100° days but the question remains, how hot will we get as high pressure builds in this weekend? The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105° this weekend.

Right now, we are sticking with temperatures in the lower 100s. Lower humidity and a southwest breeze are expected to aid in bringing in the highest temperatures this summer and in 10 years. Rain chances will also be slim to none over the next 8 days. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

The Arkansas beef supply could suffer from drought. We’ll take a look at the impact on farmers and how it could impact the cost of groceries.

With the current heat wave not going away anytime soon in Arkansas, the governor is looking to act. Governor Asa Hutchinson sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture, asking to declare the Natural State a disaster area.

Many Arkansans are spending their days at the pool cooling off during this extreme heat, but one doctor is encouraging you to be extra mindful of the risks at hand when you are in the sun. We’ll explain what kind of sunscreen you should be using to help keep you and your family safe.

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday’s vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.

Details on these stories and more

