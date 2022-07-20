Local employment agency is hosting job fairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local employment agency is hosting opportunities for people in the Jonesboro community to find jobs.

Staffmark hosted an in-house job fair on July 20, where they guided people on ways to find the best job for them.

Stephanie Roberts, manager of Staffmark’s Jonesboro office says it is important to let the community know what jobs are available.

“Everyone can see what there is to offer,” says Roberts. “Sometimes for staffing agencies, it is a way to get their foot in the door at a local company that can’t hire right now, but they could later.”

Job-hunters that came out to today’s event took quizzes online to begin, get consultation one-on-one if needed, and get free hot dogs!

